Delhi Coronavirus Cases Lower Than Projected, Says CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, 1 July, asserted that the city has done much better in fighting the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, than was projected immediately after a decision to lift the lockdown was taken.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said that despite estimates of about sixty thousand active cases in Delhi by the end of June, today, the national capital has about thirty six thousand cases.

"“Projections said that by 30 June, Delhi would reach one lakh cases, out of which sixty thousand would be active. Due to all our efforts, today, after one month, we have thirty six thousand active cases.”" - Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister

Situation is improving in Delhi in last few days. However, there is no room for complacency. This virus is unpredictable. We must continue our efforts wid more vigor https://t.co/m3nmQFd4oc — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 1, 2020

Also Read: India COVID Tally at 5.85 L; Delhi CM Says ‘Situation in Control’

Kejriwal also added that his government had left no stone unturned and sought the help of hotel, banquet hall owners, religious organisations and NGOs, after estimates projected that Delhi would need about fifteen thousand beds by the end of June.

He also thanked doctors, nurses and every agency involved in management of the COVID situation in Delhi.

The chief minister claimed that although his government managed to arrange for 15,000 beds, as estimated, only 5,800 coronavirus positive patients are admitted to hospitals in Delhi.

He also asserted that the number of deaths has come down from 250 to 60-65 cases.

"“While on 23 June, there were close to 4,000 new cases, yesterday, there were about 2,200 new cases. Hence, the number has reduced in a matter of weeks.”" - Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister

Finally, Kejriwal said that the number of tests has been increased and that positive results have come down from 31 per hundred tests to 13.

On 30 June, the national capital recorded 2,199 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 87,360.

Additionally, 62 new deaths were reported, taking the Delhi death toll to 2,742. Of the total cases, 58,348 people have recovered and there are 26,270 active cases.

Also Read: Corona Survey First in Containment Zones, Then in Whole Delhi: MHA

. Read more on Coronavirus by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouRSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand Deaths . Read more on Coronavirus by The Quint.