Delhi corner two silver medals in national TT

Vadodara, Jan 5 (IANS) Delhi's young paddlers proved their mettle at the 11SPORTS 64th National School Games Table Tennis Championship, claiming two silver medals at the Sama Indoor Sports Complex here on Saturday.

The Delhi squad spearheaded by Malik had their task cut out against a formidable Maharashtra squad led by India India No.3 Deepit Patil and India No.6 Dev Shroff.

The Delhi squad did try and mount a strong challenge on their opponent but could not muster enough as they went down 1-3 to settle for the silver medal.

In the opening match, Shreyaans Goel of Delhi went down to Deepit 1-3 (6-11, 8-11,12-10,7-11) to hand an early lead to Maharashtra.

Delhi bounced back immediately as Yashanh Malik pulled off a major upset 3-2 victory (11-7, 6-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9) over Dev to restore parity.

With the scored tied 1-1, Maharashtra did not give Delhi any chance to inflict any more damage as Hrishikesh Madhav and Deepit Patil won their next two rubber 3-1 and 3-2 against Ansh Bajaj and Yashansh respectively to seal the tie.

Earlier, Delhi beat local favourites Gujarat 3-2 to enter the final.

--IANS

ajb/prs