Delhi continues to shiver under cold spell

New Delhi, Jan 20 (ANI): Delhi continued to shiver as cold conditions prevailed in the city on January 20. Intense cold waves tightened its grip over the northern region. Dense fog shrouded the national capital, leading to reduced visibility. Severe winters have affected the daily lives of people. India Meteorological Department reported temperature at Palam and Safdarjung was recorded as 9.4 degrees Celsius and 9.8 degrees Celsius respectively. Lowest visibility was reported over Palam during the morning hours. Delhi recorded temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius in the morning of January 20.