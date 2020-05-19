Delhi Congress Writes to Arvind Kejriwal, Seeks Permit to Deploy 300 Buses at Borders to Ferry Back Migrants

New Delhi, May 19: The Delhi unit of Indian National Congress appealed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for permission to deploy upto 300 buses at the national capital borders. The party intends to arrange the buses for ferrying back stranded migrants. All charges of their commutation would be borne by the Congress, the party said in its letter to Kejriwal. Delhi Congress Chief Anil Kumar Chaudhary Allegedly Detained by Police for Helping Migrants.



Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary, in his letter to the Chief Minister, also expressed dismay over the lack of response received from the government on his request to arrange transport facilities for them. Chaudhary claimed that he had appealed Kejriwal to facilitate the commutation of 89,935 migrants who have registered to return back to their native states.

"I have received no response from you in relation to their commutation. For this reason, the Congress party wants to run 300 buses from all border areas of Delhi to ferry back the migrants. The charges of plying the buses would be completely borne by the party," Chaudhary said.

See Delhi Congress' Letter to Kejriwal

Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary writes to CM Arvind Kejriwal stating that Congress wants to deploy 300 buses at borders of capital to facilitate movement of migrant workers to their respective states. He also wrote that expense of these buses will be borne by Delhi Congress. pic.twitter.com/UhjNUTOhsJ — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020





Kejriwal was yet to response by the time preliminary reports had emerged. The Delhi CM, in his press briefings last week, appealed the migrants to not to embark upon a foot journey to their native states. The government will arrange for the commutation of all stranded citizens, he said, adding that food and shelter is also being arranged for them.

The proposal by Delhi Congress comes days after a similar request was sent to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by the party's state-in charge - Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. She appealed the CM to allow the Congress to run 1,000 buses from eastern and western borders of UP to facilitate the return of migrants to their home states.