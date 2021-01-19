Delhi Will Get Colder in the Coming Days, Courtesy Change in Wind Direction, Air Quality to Improve

The minimum temperature in the national capital is likely to drop by 1- 2 degrees Celsius from Tuesday, as the wind directions are changing from easterly to north-westerly, said India Meteorological Department. Mornings may witness shallow to moderate fog, it added.

“With the change in wind direction, winds are likely to blow from the direction of western Himalayas, so they will be colder. The minimum temperature in Delhi maybe around 8°C, while the maximum maybe around 21°C. Winds are also likely to pick up, so air quality may improve,” Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) told Hindustan Times.

On Monday, Delhi recorded the minimum temperature at 9°C. Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi on Monday was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category at 372. The northwesterly winds of around 10 kmph blowing on Tuesday and of 15 to 20 kmph on Wednesday will help disperse pollutants and improve Delhi’s air quality, stated an early warning system issued by the Union ministry of earth sciences.

With the change in wind direction from Monday night, the minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2 to 4°C during the next three days, leading to ‘cold wave’ conditions in isolated pockets over eastern Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi during January 18 to 20 and over western Uttar Pradesh and northern Rajasthan during January 19 to 21, according to IMD’s Monday bulletin.

Dense to very dense fog is likely to cover parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan, Bihar, and Odisha during the next 24.