Delhi CM to monitor pollution level: Gopal Rai

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Delhi Labour and Employment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said that to control the pollution in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has started an initiative at war level and will monitor NASA and ISRO reports on pollution coming from other States.

"To control pollution in Delhi, Delhi CM has started an initiative at war level. It is not possible for one particular agency to control it so we have started a centralised war room at Secretariat that will coordinate with all agencies of Delhi to control pollution. There are three screens which will analyse the 40 real-time monitors," said Rai.

He said that one of the screens will monitor PM 2.5, PM 10, wind speed etc, the second screen will monitor 13 hotspots of Delhi and the third screen will monitor Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) reports on pollution coming from other States.

Rai further said that to monitor and maintain this war room, we have made a team of 10 officials including scientists, Advisors, Training engineers etc.

"Daily basis this war room will generate reports and will be submitted to me and Delhi CM," Rai added.

Earlier on Wednesday, anti-smog guns have been deployed at large construction sites in the national capital as part of the measures being taken to control pollution.

The air quality index (AQI) was reported at 210 and 214 in Delhi's Anand Vihar and Patparganj area respectively -- both in the 'poor' category, according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee data, today. (ANI)