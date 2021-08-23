Delhi CM Kejriwal inaugurates country’s first-ever smog tower

New Delhi, Aug 23 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 23 inaugurated first-ever Smog Tower of India at Baba Kharak Singh Marg in Connaught Place, Delhi. “To fight pollution, we have installed India's first smog tower in Delhi today. It can help clean air within one-kilometer range. It has been installed on an experiment basis and data from it will be analysed by IIT-Delhi and IIT-Bombay,” said the Delhi CM. The smog tower will help in fighting against the surging pollution of the national capital. The tower will suck the polluted air and release clean air in the environment. Delhi Cabinet gave approval to the project in October 2020.