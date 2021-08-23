Delhi CM Kejriwal Inaugurates 1st Smog Tower of India at Connaught Place

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, 23 August, inaugurated India's first smog tower at Connaught Place in the national capital.

"To combat pollution, to clean up our air, the first smog tower of the country is being installed in Delhi today. It is a novel technique... we have acquired it from America," CM Kejriwal said at the inauguration of the structure.

The top of the 24m long tower, which has been created by Tata Projects, has been designed to suck the air from the area within 1km radius of the structure. The tower will subsequently clean the air it has taken in and then release it into the surroundings from its lower portion.

The tower has the capacity to release 1,000 cubic meter of air per second, the chief minister indicated, addressing the gathering.

Experts from IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay will analyse the efficacy of the tower in the the coming two years. A report of the initial trends observed in this relation will be available within a month, Kejriwal stated.

"If the tower is found to be effective, then many such towers will be installed in Delhi," he added.

"Congratulations Delhi. In the war against pollution, the country's first smog tower was started in Delhi. This smog tower made of American technology will reduce the amount of pollution in the air. If the results of this project started on pilot basis are better then more such smog towers will be installed all over Delhi," CM Kejriwal said in a tweet.

बधाई दिल्ली। प्रदूषण के ख़िलाफ़ युद्ध में दिल्ली में देश के पहले स्मॉग टावर की शुरुआत की। अमेरिकी तकनीक से बना ये स्मॉग टावर हवा में प्रदूषण की मात्रा को कम करेगा।



पायलट आधार पर शुरू हुए इस प्रोजेक्ट के नतीजे बेहतर रहे तो पूरी दिल्ली में ऐसे और स्मॉग टावर लगाए जाएंगे। pic.twitter.com/gqgh0MzyuJ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 23, 2021

