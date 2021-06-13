Delhi CM Kejriwal Announces Unlock 2: Here's What's Allowed, What's Not

As the downward trend continues for Covid-19 cases in Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced a few relaxations.

"After 5 am tomorrow, all activities will be allowed except some activities that will be prohibited and some activities that will be done in a restricted manner. A detailed order will be issued," CM Arvind Kejriwal said.

The government has unlocked the national capital in two phases so far and has extended the lockdown till June 14. On June 1, CM announced Unlock 1 under which he permitted construction activities and factories to resume, keeping in mind the condition of labourers and migrant workers.

Here's what is open in Unlock 2

-Religious places will be opened but no visitors allowed. -Weekly market allowed but only 1 market per zone. -50% capacity allowed in Delhi Metro as well as buses. -In autos, e-rickshaws, or taxis, not more than 2 passengers are allowed to ensure social distancing. -Private offices will run on 50% capacity from 9 am to 5 pm. -In govt offices, there will be 100% attendance of group A officers and 50% for the rest. -All market complexes, malls will now be completely open from 10 am to 8 pm -Restaurants will be allowed to open at 50% seating capacity. The order is under observation for one week

Activities that are prohibited

-Weddings are not allowed in public places like banquet halls or hotels, allowed only at court or homes with not more than 20 people. -Only 20 people are allowed at funerals. -Spas, gyms, Yoga institutes will remain closed. -Public parks and gardens will remain closed.

