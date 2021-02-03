Delhi CM Issues List of 115 People Arrested after R-Day Rally

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, 3 February announced that his administration is issuing a list of 115 people who have been arrested after 26 January violence, and are incarcerated in jails around the national capital, news agency ANI reported.

“I hope it helps people look for family members who went missing after participating in the Kisan Andolan on January 26,” he added, ANI quoted.

The Delhi CM also informed that his government will help trace the missing farmers, and speak to Lieutenant Governor, if required.

After meeting Arvind Kejriwal and minister Satyendar Jain, Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a body of farmers' unions leading the farmers’ protest, had said on Tuesday that many farmers have been missing since the Republic Day tractor rally, NDTV reported.

A statement read, “The leaders of the Kisan Morcha submitted a list of 29 missing youths (noted so far) to the Chief Minister and demanded all humanitarian facilities to the agitators lodged in jails. Farmer leaders demanded a medical board and said that this investigation will expose the police brutality done on farmers,” NDTV quoted.

According to PTI, the union body had also claimed that 115 protesters were in Tihar jail and appealed to the Kejriwal government for a medical board to examine them.

In response, the Delhi CM had ensured that jailed protestor’s would not face any trouble.

During the ‘Kisan Gantantra Parade’ in the national capital on 26 January, clashes broke out in several parts of the capital, including the Red Fort and ITO area. Farmers broke past barricades and hundreds of police personnel were injured.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

