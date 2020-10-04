Delhi CM invited to ‘Daring Cities 2020’ conference on climate change

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been invited to speak at 'Daring Cities 2020' virtual conference on the steps taken in the national capital regarding sustainability and climate change issues.

The international conference on October 7 is being hosted by ICLEI - Local Governments for Sustainability and Bonn city with the support of the German government, a statement by the Delhi government said.

'Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been invited among five urban leaders around the world to speak at the prestigious Daring Cities 2020 conference - a global, action-oriented forum to recognise courageous urban leaders taking bold climate action across the world,' it said.

The UN Secretary General and Federal Environment Minister of Germany will also address the plenary session of the conference, it said.

'Daring Cities' is a global forum on climate change for urban leaders tackling climate emergency, especially in the context of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Delhi chief minister has been invited alongside urban leaders and decision-makers from Bogota (Colombia), Sao Paolo (Brazil), Los Angles (USA) and Entebbe (Uganda) to discuss multilevel action to tackle the climate emergency and environmental sustainability, the statement said.

Kejriwal will speak on how Delhi has responded to the existing climate emergency and air pollution crisis, including recent innovative solutions such as the ‘Pusa Decomposer’ and the first-of-its-kind Electric Vehicle (EV) policy in India to tackle air pollution in the national capital, it said.

The session will be held virtually on October 7 evening, the statement added.

