Delhi CM Imposed Lockdown Till 31 March? No, It’s a 2020 Bulletin

An ABP News bulletin of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal announcing a lockdown in the Union Territory till 31 March has gone viral on social media, amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

However, the video dates back to 22 March 2020. Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain ruled out the possibility of another lockdown on Saturday, 27 March.

CLAIM

Users shared the 2:45 minutes news bulletin as a recent one.

You can view an archived version here.

You can view an archived version here.

The Quint also received a query regarding the video on its WhatsApp helpline.

Also Read: 2020 Bulletin Used to Falsely Claim Vijayawada to Witness Lockdown

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

Through a keyword search we came across the original ABP News bulletin on its YouTube channel, ABP News Hindi. The bulletin is dated 22 March 2020.

The Delhi Chief Minister and Lieutenant Governor held a press conference on 22 March 2020, announcing a lockdown from 6 am on 23 March to midnight of 31 March.

All public transport services and private buses, taxis, autos, and rickshaws were shut down barring DTC buses, which were allowed to function at 25 percent capacity to cater to essential services’ personnel. All shops and offices were also closed, and state borders were sealed.

NO POSSIBILITY OF LOCKDOWN: HEALTH MINISTER IN MARCH 2021

Amid a steady increase in the COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday, 27 March, said there is no possibility of a lockdown.

"“First it was said that it’s a 14-day cycle between infection and recovery. Experts said if all activities close for 21 days, it won’t spread. Lockdown was extended, but it didn’t stop (the spread) completely. So, I don’t think lockdown is the solution.” " - Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Evidently, an old news bulletin has been revived to falsely claim that lockdown has been imposed in Delhi.

Also Read: 2020 Video Shared to Claim UP CM Imposed Lockdown in 15 Districts

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.

. Read more on WebQoof by The Quint.Delhi CM Imposed Lockdown Till 31 March? No, It’s a 2020 BulletinData of 10 Cr Indians on Sale on Dark Web, Mobikwik Denies Claim . Read more on WebQoof by The Quint.