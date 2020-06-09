Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tests Negative for COVID-19

New Delhi, June 9: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested negative for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The Aam Aadmi Party supremo had gone into self-quarantine after he showed COVID-19 like symptoms and was tested on Tuesday. He was unwell since Sunday afternoon and hasn't met anyone since then. Jyotiraditya Scindia, His Mother Madhavi Raje Test Positive For COVID-19, Admitted to Delhi's Max Hospital: Reports.

Concerns over Kejriwal's health sparked more as he has a history of diabetes. He also suffers from a chronic cough. To wish him good health, netizens trended "Take Care AK" (#TakeCareAK) on Twitter, praying for his speedy recovery.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/mVeSpEcMtO — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2020





“Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was complaining of fever and sore throat since yesterday, after which he isolated himself at his residence. He will undergo COVID-19 test tomorrow. He is also diabetic,” Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh had told ANI earlier.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 2,66,598 while the death toll stands at 7471. According to the Union Health Ministry, Delhi has recorded 29,943 infection cases while 874 people have died in the national capital.