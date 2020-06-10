Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Says '80,000 Beds Being Arranged to Prepare For 5.25 Lakh Cases Estimate', Thanks Journalists to Help By Pointing Out Gaps in System

New Delhi, June 10: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday thanked people for their good wishes and blessings after his Covid-19 test result turned out negative. At a press conference which Kejriwal held today, he said, "It is estimated that by July 31, there would be 5.25 lakh coronavirus cases. Keeping this in mind, arrangements for 80,000 beds are being done."

With reference to LG over-ruling Delhi cabinet's decision of reserving hospitals for residents, Kejriwal mentioned, "LG's directives will be implemented in letter and spirit, this is not the time for disagreements or arguments." He further highlighted that this is not the time for politics and instead all governments and organisations need to stand together to defeat Coronavirus. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tests Negative for COVID-19.

He thanked media for highlighting the loopholes in the Delhi Corona App and. The government has tried to work on them in a span of one week. Some of the other topics on which, Kejriwal spoke were the need to promote social distancing and usage of masks, which should now become like a people's movement, similar to the odd-even scheme. On Tuesday evening, the CM's office said, “The fever has subsided and he is now feeling well. The Covid-19 test was administered this morning." The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital has increased to 31,309 and 905 people have so far died.