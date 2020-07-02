Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Inaugurates India's First 'Plasma Bank' For COVID-19 Treatment; Here's All About the Initiative

New Delhi, July 2: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the country's first 'Plasma Bank' on Thursday via video conferencing. Giving details about the initiative, he mentioned that for those who are eligible and willing to donate plasma, they may call at 1031 or can WhatsApp at 8800007722. The doctors will then get in touch the person concerned to further confirm regarding the eligibility.

Talking about those who are not eligible for plasma donation, he said "If you have recovered from coronavirus and our age is between 18 and 60 and your weight is above 50 kg, then you may donate plasma for COVID-19 patients. However, women who have given birth or the persons with comorbidities, are not eligible to donate plasma."Coronavirus Cases in India Cross 6 Lakh, COVID-19 Death Toll Jumps to 17,834.

Those Eligible & Want to Donate Plasma Can Call at 1031

If you are eligible & willing to donate plasma, then you may call us at 1031 or you can whatsapp us at 8800007722. Our doctors will then get in touch with you to further confirm your eligibility: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. #COVID19





Here are details about the initiative:

The plasma bank – which will operate largely like a blood bank – will be set up in the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) hospital in south Delhi and the services can be availed by patients admitted in both government and private hospitals, but it has to be recommended by a doctor. The total coronavirus cases in the national capital inched closer to the 90,000 mark on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare numbers.