Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Directs Officials To Complete Rani Khera IT Park Within Stipulated Deadline

New Delhi, January 22: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday convened a meeting with the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (DSIIDC) officials to review the development work on the new Rani Khera Technology Park, a new IT business park to be constructed in Delhi. The DSIIDC officials gave a presentation to the CM on the construction work, which will commence from May 2021 onwards. CM Arvind Kejriwal also reviewed the status of the on-going maintenance works in the industrial areas of DSIIDC.

Delhi Minister of Industries Satyendar Jain and other senior officials were also present in the meeting. Arvind Kejriwal Chairs Meeting of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, Says ‘We Have To Provide Shelter to Every Poor in Delhi’.

In the meeting chaired by CM Arvind Kejriwal, the officials of the DSIIDC presented the detailed plan for the construction of the business park. The Delhi government will develop this first-of-its-kind business park in seven different phases. The first phase of the Rani Khera Business Park development project is expected to be completed by May 2023 and the second phase of the project is expected to be completed by May 2025. The CM was also apprised that all necessary approvals of the concerned government departments have been duly completed.

CM Kejriwal has directed the officials to conclude all the works in a time-bound manner. He said, "The entire construction of the project should be completed within the stipulated timeline. It should be done in a time-bound manner."

CM Arvind Kejriwal also reviewed the status of the on-going maintenance works in the industrial areas of DSIIDC. The new deadlines of the on-going maintenance works have been set up by the departments due to the outbreak of COVID-19. CM Arvind Kejriwal directed the officials to complete the pending and on-going redevelopment and maintenance works in DSIIDC industrial areas as per revised deadlines.

Re-Development/Maintenance Works in Industrial Areas of DSIIDC

Okhla industrial area Phase III
Mangolpuri Industrial Area
Mayapuri Industrial Area
Udyog Nagar Industrial Area
Patparganj Industrial Area
Jhilmil Industrial Area
Jhandewalan Industrial Area
Lawrence Road Industrial Area
Kirti Nagar Industrial Area
GTK Road Industrial Area
bhorgarh Industrial Area Bawana Phase 2

