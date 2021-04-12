Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls for an urgent COVID review meet

Some breaking inputs coming in from the national capital regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic reveal that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for an urgent high-level meeting with the top ministers and officials to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state. This comes after a massive spike in cases that hit Delhi. The active COVID cases in India breached the 11 lakh mark for the first time after a record high of 1.52 lakh new infections. Watch the full video for more information about this story. To stay updated with the latest news, current events and updated on the COVID pandemic in India, keep watching Times Now.