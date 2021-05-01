Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces the extension of lockdown for one week

Amidst the rising positive cases of novel coronavirus in the national capital of India, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announces an extension of a one-week lockdown through his Twitter handle. Announcing the decision, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Lockdown in Delhi is being extended by one week." The lockdown in Delhi will have the same restrictions and relaxations that were announced in the previous order and the lockdown will remain till 5 am on May 10. The current lockdown was to end on Monday (May 3), however, it has been further extended for one more week. From today, the third phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive has begun but a handful number of states have started the drive and other states and UTs are waiting for the supply of vaccine doses.