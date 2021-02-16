That’s Delhi CM With AAP Supporter Ankita Shah, Not Nikita Jacob

An image of Aam Aadmi Party Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with party supporter Ankita Shah has gone viral with the false claim that the woman in the picture is lawyer Nikita Jacob.

After the arrest of 21-year-old Disha Ravi in the toolkit controversy, a non-bailable warrant was issued against Jacob who has moved the Bombay High Court seeking protection from arrest.

CLAIM

The claim along with the image reads: “What’s going on Arvind Kejriwal? Nikita Jacob and you is there something fishy behind it? (sic)”

Several social media users on Twitter and Facebook shared the image with the claim: “निकीता जैकब जो टूलकिट मामले में फरार है”

(Translated: Nikita Jacob who is absconding in the toolkit case)

Some users shared screenshots and called out filmmaker Ashoke Pandit and lawyer Prashant Patel Umrao for sharing the same false claim. However, the tweets have now been taken down.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

While scanning through the replies on the tweets that had made the claim, we found that a user had suggested that she is one Ankita Shah.

We then searched for Ankita Shah on Twitter and Facebook and found that she had uploaded the viral image in 2019 on her social media accounts.

Left: image uploaded on Twitter. Right: Image uploaded on Facebook.

As per her Twitter bio, Shah is an Aam Aadmi Party supporter. The bio reads: ‘Die Hard Fan !! Arvind Kejriwal !! AAP National Social Media Team !! INDIA (sic)’

Further, a visual comparison of Ankita Shah and Nikita Jacob showed a stark difference.

Left: Ankita Shah. Right: Nikita Jacob.

Evidently, the viral image shows Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Ankita Shah and not lawyer Nikita Jacob.

