Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2021 Declared by UT's Directorate of Education; Students Can Check Scores Online on edustud.nic.in

New Delhi, June 22: Delhi’s Directorate of Education on Tuesday released the Class 9, 11 results 2021 both for private and government schools on its official website. Students can check results on the official website of the Directorate of Education - edustud.nic.in. Over 80 percent of class nine students were promoted to the next class, while 96.9 percent of class 11 students were declared pass. CBSE Class 12 Exams Results 2021: Optional Exams for Students Unsatisfied With Assessment to Be Held Between Aug 15 and Sep 15, Says CBSE to SC.

The Directorate of Education, on its official Twitter handle, wrote, “The day you all have been waiting for is here. Results of class IX and XI shall be available from today, June 22. Students can check their results on our website http://edudel.nic.in. We wish you the very best.” Class 12 Board Exam Results 2021 Update: Supreme Court Refuses To Interfere With CBSE, CISCE Assessment Scheme for Evaluating Students.

Here Are Steps To Check The Results:

Students are required to visit the official website at edudel.nic.in.

Click on the link for Class 9 & Class 11 Result 2021, on the home page.

A new web page will open.

Students are required to Login by entering their credentials

The result will appear of the screen.

Download the result and take its print-out for future reference

The results were on the internal assessment as exams were not conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 1.97 lakh students in Class 9 passed in the national capital territory. For schools that could not conduct the mid-term examination or were conducted for few subjects, the students will be evaluated based on their best two subject performance.