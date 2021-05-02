Delhi: Children’s Hospital Issues Oxygen SOS, Raghav Chadha Helps

On Sunday, 2 May, a children’s hospital in Delhi issued an SOS call stating that it had oxygen supply only till 12 noon.

Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital in Malviya Nagar had been sending out SOS calls via their Twitter handle since morning and requested for a consistent supply of liquid oxygen.

After which, Aam Aadmi Party’s Raghav Chadha said that five D-Type oxygen cylinders had been arranged for the said hospital.

“The government's oxygen reserves are extremely limited due to reduced oxygen supply to Delhi, but we are doing everything possible to avert any untoward incident,” he wrote in a tweet.

As per a PTI report, an official at the children’s hospital said that 15 newborns and as many as 80 patients, including COVID ones, were admitted at the hospital. "There are 50 people, including four newborns, on oxygen support," he added.

He further said that how seeking oxygen supply has become a “daily fire-fight exercise in the absence of a continuous supply.” The hospitals required around 125 oxygen cylinder per day, the official added.

DELHI’S TRITON HOSPITAL SEEKS REGULAR OXYGEN SUPPLY

Twitter users shared an appeal made by another children’s hospital, Triton Hospital in Delhi, that asked for a regular oxygen supply.

Responding to a tweet mentioning Triton Hospital’s appeal, Raghav Chadha said that five D-Type oxygen cylinders have been issued from Rajghat Response Point and that the hospital officials were on their way to collect them.

A doctor and eleven other COVID-19 patients who were admitted at Delhi's Batra Hospital passed away on Saturday, 1 May, with the hospital authorities linking their deaths to a shortage of oxygen supply.

Amongst the 12 dead, six of whom were all admitted in the ICU, one patient is the head of the hospital’s gastroenteritis department, Dr RK Himthani. The hospital had been raising alarms since 1 May afternoon.

The national capital, with a positive rate of 36 percent, has been registering more than 25 thousand cases every day amid the second wave of COVID-19.

