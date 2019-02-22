Delhi breathes easy as air quality improves to 'Moderate'

New Delhi, Feb 22 (ANI): After receiving rains for two consecutive days, the air quality in Delhi significantly improved on Friday, with Air Quality Index (AQI) docking at 121 at in the morning. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and between 401 and 500 'severe'. According to Skymet weather, Delhi pollution will sustain this level for the next 24 hours. However, it will not upgrade to 'satisfactory' level because rains have taken a backseat now, as a result of the significant weather system moving away. However, the remnants of this system will continue scattered showers in parts of Punjab and Haryana. However, a thick blanket of fog continues to engulf the capital and its surrounding region due to low wind speed. At least 12 trains towards Delhi were delayed on Friday due to low visibility conditions, according to Indian Railways.Today, the minimum and maximum temperature recorded in Delhi was 14 Degree Celsius and 27 Degree Celsius. The humidity in the region throughout the day will oscillate between 80 percent to 83 percent, said India Meteorological Department.