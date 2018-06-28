Delhi-bound Air India flight makes emergency landing

Air India flight with 124 passengers made emergency landing at Patna airport on Thursday. The flight was bound to Delhi. All passengers are safe. Informing about the incident, Patna Airport Director Rajender Singh Lahauria said, "A Delhi bound Air India flight made an emergency landing at Patna airport due to technical reasons. The Pilot did not mention anything about a bird hit but only technical reasons". This is the second major aerial scare on Indian skies on Thursday after a chartered flight crashed in Mumbai, killing five.