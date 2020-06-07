Delhi Borders to Open From Tomorrow, Malls, Restaurants, Places of Worship to Reopen, Corona Cess on Liquor to Be Removed From June 10; Check Highlights of CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Address

New Delhi, June 7: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced opening Delhi borders from Monday, June 8 among several other relaxations. Listing out things that will be thrown open to public from Monday, Kejriwal said all restaurants, malls and places of worship will open in the national capital from June 8 while hotels and banquet halls will remain closed in Delhi until further orders.

During his address, Kejriwal said over 90 per cent people want Delhi hospitals to treat patients from national capital during coronavirus pandemic. However, he added saying that Delhi hospitals will be available for the people of Delhi only, while Central hospitals will remain open for all. India Becomes Fifth Worst-Affected by Coronavirus With Over 2.46 Lakh Cases, Surpasses Spain in COVID-19 Infections.

Key Highlights from Arvind Kejriwal's Address

All restaurants, malls and places of worship to open in the national capital from Monday, June 8. Hotels and banquet halls to remain closed in Delhi until further orders Delhi Borders to be Open for Public from Monday, June 8 Delhi hospitals will be available for the people of Delhi only, while Central hospitals will remain open for all Elderly people asked to have minimum interaction with their family members & others, especially children, as senior citizens are most vulnerable to COVID-19 . Delhi Government has decided to withdraw the 'special corona fee' levied at 70% of the maximum retail price on all categories of liquor, with effect from June 10, 2020 Kejriwal said Delhi govt will be opening malls, restaurants and religious places in accordance with Centre's guidelines Hotels, banquets will remain closed as we might need to convert them into hospitals in coming time, Says Delhi CM If people from other cities come to Delhi for specific surgeries, they will be treated at private hospitals, Says CM Kejriwal Kejriwal added saying that by the end of the month of June, Delhi would need 15,000 beds.

Taking about the facilities for treating COVID-19 patients, Kejriwal said by the end of the month of June, Delhi would need 15,000 beds for infected patients. As per a projection made by the five-member committee formed by the Delhi government, Delhi is likely to see at least one lakh COVID-19 cases by end of June.

As a precautionary measure, the elderly people should have minimum interaction with their family members and others, especially children, as senior citizens are most vulnerable to COVID-19. "Try & remain in a single room of your house", he said. The Chief Minister said that Delhi hospitals will be available for the people of Delhi only, while Central Govt hospitals will remain open for all. "Private hospitals except those where special surgeries like neurosurgery are performed also reserved for Delhi residents", he added.