Delhi BJP stages protest outside AICC office over Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Rafale verdict

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a massive protest outside All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in the national capital on November 15. They demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark on Rafale verdict. The protest was led by Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari. He was accompanied by BJP senior leader Vijay Goel, Leader of Opposition in Delhi and MLA from Rohini assembly constituency Vijender Gupta. Several women workers of BJP also took part in the protest.