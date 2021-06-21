Delhi BJP, AAP govt spar over Covid vaccination

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) The BJP on Monday hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal government, accusing it of creating confusion over the ongoing vaccination drive, even as senior AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia charged the Modi government with spending money on advertisements instead of Covid vaccines.

The central government is pressurising Delhi government officials to publish advertisements thanking its vaccination drive, Sisodia alleged in an online briefing.

The free vaccination drive for 18 years and above age group kicked in on Monday with BJP national president Nadda saying the country is ready for full swing vaccination of people with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

'Instead of spending money on vaccinating citizens, the BJP is only interested in spending on advertisements on vaccines, Sisodia charged. He also took a dig at the Centre, saying billboards thanking Modi will be displayed all over Delhi if it is provided 2.30 crore doses.

'Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded freedom to buy vaccines which the central government allowed, but failing to buy vaccines in the international market, he demanded that the Centre should procure vaccines for the states,' claimed Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

'It's very clear that it is the Arvind Kejriwal government that created all the confusion over vaccination drive after failing to get any vaccines on its own,' Kapoor alleged.

The central government has already announced schedule of vaccine distribution according to which not only Delhi but entire country will be get two doses by mid December 2020, he said.

'It will be better if the Delhi government instead of creating further confusion adheres to Centre's given time table. Delhiites pretty well know how serious the Kejriwal government is about vaccination,' he said.

'They are watching Kejriwal frequently shuttling between Delhi, Gujarat and Punjab for political expansion of the AAP. Sisodia should know the US had to vaccinate less then 30 crore people while India has to vaccinate 130 crore people' he said. PTI VIT CK