Delhi to Begin Unlock Process from May 31; Here's What's Allowed, What's Not

As Covid-19 positivity rate fell to 1.5% in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that the unlock process for the national capital will begin from Monday, May 31. Relaxations have been announced for construction activities and factories for a week, keeping in mind the interest of the daily wage workers.

However, the unlock process will be a gradual one as a balance between containment and the resumption of economic activities has to be maintained, Kejriwal announced after a meeting with Delhi L-G Anil Baijal. The chief minister also urged people not to venture out of their homes unless necessary.

“Positivity rate has come down to 1.5% & around 1,100 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in Delhi. This lockdown will last till Monday, 5am. We will begin the unlocking process. Construction activities and factories will be reopened from Monday keeping the daily wage workers in mind,” said Kejriwal.

Here is a list of what is allowed in Delhi and what is not from Monday:

What’s Allowed

1. Productive units within industrial areas within confines or manufacturing premises

2. Factories where daily wage workers or labour of the same nature are involved

3. Construction activities

4. Home delivery of food from restaurants

5. Delivery of essential items like medicine, groceries etc.

6. Banks, ATMs and petrol pumps

7. Government offices, departments

8. Outlets of vegetable vendors, pharmacists and milk booths

9. All inter-state and intra-state travel

10. Media personnel allowed to move without restrictions

11. Patients and pregnant women can move for medical purposes

12. Businesses may open gradually, depending upon the outcome of the initial unlock process

What’s Not Allowed

1. Private offices

2. School, colleges and other educational institutes

3. Recreational activities like shopping malls, cinemas, pools, gyms and salons

4. Any social or political gathering

5. Wedding and funerals may have not more than 20 attendees

6. Weekly markets

7. Metro Rail services also remain suspended

The chief minister, however, said that the unlock process does not mean the fight against the deadly disease has ended. If cases started to rise again, the government will put a halt to the unlock exercise, he said, adding that the government would continue the unlock process every week based on the opinion of experts and the public.

He also said that whatever gains Delhi has made during the one-and-a-half month of lockdown cannot be squandered by lifting the restrictions in one go.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded 117 COVID-19 fatalities, the lowest since April 15, and 1,072 cases, while the positivity rate dipped to a nearly two-month low of 1.53 per cent, according to the health bulletin. It was the fifth day in a row when the daily cases in Delhi have remained below 2,000 and the second consecutive day when the cases were below 1,500.

