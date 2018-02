Furious against the ongoing sealing drive, traders in Delhi have called for a 48-hour-long bandh against the ongoing sealing drive. It is expected that almost 2,500 markets would remain closed and 7 lakh traders and businessmen will be off-duty as part of the strike. Traders protested in every prime location like Chandni Chowk and Lajpat Nagar. Call for two-day bandh has been given by the the 'Confederation of All India Traders' (CAIT).