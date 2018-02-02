'Delhi Bandh' in protest against sealing drive by traders, major markets to remain shut

Amid the ongoing sealing drive in the national capital, the traders in Delhi have called for a 48 hours bandh starting from Friday. It is expected that almost 2,500 markets would remain closed and 7 lakh traders and businessmen will be on strike as part of the strike. The traders termed the sealing drive as the dictatorship of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and said that this move is harmful for the Delhi's economy. The traders and businessmen will protest in every prime location like South Extension, Karol Bagh, Chawri Bazar, Model Town etc. The call for two-day bandh has been given by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).