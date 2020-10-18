For Delhi authorities, curbing pollution is key to flattening the winter COVID-19 curve

"Delhi air quality has never met the World Health Organisation's criteria," says Dr TK Joshi, Director, Centre for Occupational and Environmental Health (COEH), Maulana Azad Medical College and part of the 16-member Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) set up by the government. "It is even more stressed now and is expected to worsen".

The worsening mostly happens during November-December, and lingers on, largely due to paddy stubble burning by farmers in Punjab and Haryana to get their fields ready for the winter wheat sowing.

Now, with satellite remote sensing data from the Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI) showing a five-fold increase in the number of farm fires in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh during the first six days of October, compared to the corresponding dates in 2019, the Delhi government has announced emergency measures from 15 October and set up a war room to monitor stubble burning and the resultant deterioration in air quality.

"The steps needed to improve air quality are not being carried out at the right scale," says Anumita Roychowdhury, an air pollution expert and executive director at the New Delhi-based Centre for Science and Environment.

"The causes of the capital's poor air quality are well known, as are the actions needed to combat it. It isn't rocket science."

COVID-19 complication

The fear is that this recurring air pollution over Delhi will make the city's battle against COVID-19 much more difficult.

"The worst contribution to pollution is combustion, which releases 2.5-micron particles. These can move into the deepest part of our lungs where bronchial gas exchange takes place and carbon dioxide is released and oxygen is taken," says Dr Joshi. "These particles damage these areas and COVID-19 attacks these very same part of the lungs."

"Last year, nearly 50,000 cases of stubble burning were reported in Punjab," added Sanjeev Nagpal, MD of Sampurn Agri Ventures Pvt Ltd (SAVPL) and advisor to the Union and the Punjab governments on crop resident management. "If alternative arrangements to stubble burning are not made, pollutants like particulate matters and toxic gases like carbon monoxide and methane could give rise to severe respiratory problems, which could further worsen the COVID-19 situation."

In view of the grave situation that could result from a combination of worsening air pollution and the virus pandemic, Dr Joshi said his committee was "trying their best to prevent stubble burning and this has been emphasised by Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan."

Several solutions have been proposed over the years to tackle the issue. The most recent one, billed as a game-changer if found successful, is the 'Pusa Decomposer,' a capsule developed by IARI.

This is essentially a fungi-based liquid solution that can soften hard stubble to the extent that it can be easily mixed with soil in the field to act as compost. This would then rule out the need to burn the stubble, and also help in retaining the essential microbes and nutrients in soil that are otherwise damaged when the residue is burned.

Trials of this decomposer capsule are underway in Delhi NCR (over 800 hectares) and Uttar Pradesh (10,000 hectares).

A response plan

Facing severe criticism from environmentalists, the Delhi government has now come up with a Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to check the already worsening air pollution in Delhi-NCR. A GRAP Task Force, led by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has said that the NCR has currently slipped into 'poor' air category as weather conditions were turning adverse.

Measures under this GRAP include:

-Ban on Diesel Generator (DG) sets in NCR, -Mandatory compliance with dust control measures in large construction projects -Use of authorised fuel alone in industries -Night patrolling to check waste burning, industrial and dust emissions -Mechanised sweeping of roads day and night -Water sprinkling to control dust.

Meanwhile, directions have been sent to chief secretaries of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on implementing pollution control measures under GRAP by the Supreme Court mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA).

The EPCA is a 20-member committee set up by the Central government after the Supreme Court order of 7 January, 1998 and is chaired by former Secretary Bhure Lal. The objective is to monitor and control environmental pollution in the National Capital Region. It is also assisting the Supreme Court in other environment related matters in the NCR.