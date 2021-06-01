Delhi Allows Home Delivery of Indian & Foreign Liquor Via App, Web Portal to Avoid Queues

The Delhi government on Tuesday permitted home delivery of Indian and foreign liquor by ordering through mobile app or online web portal.

According to the Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, published in a gazette notification on Monday, holders of L-13 license will be allowed to deliver liquor at the doorstep of people.

"Licence in Form L-13 for home delivery of Indian liquor and Foreign Liquor by ordering through mobile app or online web portal. The licensee shall make delivery of liquor at the residences only if order is received through mobile app or online web portal and no delivery shall be made to any hostel, office, and institution," says the notification.

Last year, the Supreme Court had observed that the states should consider home delivery of liquor after visuals of crowding outside alcohol shops emerged following restrictions on their timings due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After relaxation of the lockdown on May 4, several state governments had permitted the opening of liquor shops. However, this led to unruly crowds and queues. In a bid to cut down on crowding, the AAP government had introduced e-tokens for the customers.

With the daily positivity rate of COVID-19 dipping below 1 per cent for the first time since March 19, Delhi reported 648 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate is at 0.99%. The cumulative count of the coronavirus cases in the national capital went up to 14,26,240, according to its health bulletin.

