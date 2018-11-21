Delhi Airport handled 1 mn metric tonne cargo in past 12 months

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has handled one million metric tonne of cargo during the November-October (2017-2018) period, said GMR Group-led Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), the firm which manages and operates the facility.

"This has placed IGIA's cargo handling at 28th position globally. The cargo tonnage handled by Delhi Airport is 29 per cent of India's total air cargo," DIAL said in a statement.

"This feat is the result of several new initiatives undertaken by DIAL, such as dedicated trans-shipment facilities, expansion of cargo terminal facility, development of Airport Cargo Logistics Centre, digitisation and technology advancement."

Currently, IGIA connects 75 international and 67 domestic destinations, served by around 64 air carriers and 16 freighter airlines.

