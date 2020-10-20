Delhi air quality worsens; Kamal Nath refuses to apologise to Imarti Devi | Top headlines

Here are the top headlines:

1. Delhi air quality worsens; dips down to 'poor' category

The pollution woes in the national capital are getting intense every passing day. Delhi air pollution has rised on a massive due to the rise in the stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana. The overall air quality deteriorated to 'very poor' category with AQI reaching as far as 252, according to the latest estimates updated by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

2. The Punjab government on Tuesday introduced three Bills in the state Assembly to negate the Centre’s farm laws after over a month of vehement protest by farmers in the state, and across the country.

3. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda reignites the Citizenship Amendment Act debate in West Bengal. TMC fumes over the charges and threatens to show BJP way out rather than showing their papers.

4. Congress leader Kamal Nath refuses to apologise over his 'item' remark to Imarti Devi. He says that he was not familiar with her name and hence used the word 'item'. He had no intention if insulting her.

5. Australia to participate in the Malabar Drill slated to take place in November 2020. Malabar drill is a big naval exercise which takes place in the Indian Ocean. India, U.S and Japan also to participate in the drill. With Australia's participation, all 4 quad members will be participating in the drill. This will be a big message to China from India. Quad has upgraded the dragons ahead of the exercise. A full quad military exercise will be taking next month with these countries participating. Australia has been formally invited to this drill after the talks that were taking place. Power of 4 will be seen in the Bay of Bengal.

