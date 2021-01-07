Delhi air quality remains 'moderate', expected to worsen on Friday

Representative image

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital has been recorded at 200 with "moderate" category on Thursday morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The AQI level is expected to fall on Friday and reach 290 pushing the metropolis in the "poor" category as per the SAFAR forecast.

Rainfall at Delhi observed during in the last 24 hours was 6.0 mm at Safdarjung observatory following by Palam 10.0 mm, Lodhi Road 4.2 mm, Ridge 8.4 mm and Ayanagar 5.1 mm

The minimum temperature in the last 24 hours recorded at 13 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung observatory in the national capital. As per SAFAR, the level of PM10 particles observed in the morning was 134, which is the "moderate" category.

The maximum and minimum temperature would be around 19 and 08 degrees Celcius respectively, with India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted partly cloudy for Thursday.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe. (ANI)