Delhi Air Pollution: Overall Air Quality in National Capital Improves Marginally, Lodhi Road Records AQI in 'Moderate' Category

Delhi, May 26: On Tuesday, people in the national capital got to breathe cleaner air as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 142. The major pollutants PM 2.5 was at 79 which is in 'satisfactory' category and PM 10 at 139 in the 'moderate' category, in the Lodhi Road area, according to the AQI data.

According to the forecast, the air pollution level in the national capital is expected to deteriorate during the week. The forecast stated that during the week, PM10 pollutants will increase to 324, which comes in the 'poor' category while PM2.5 pollutants will rise up to 124, which comes in the 'very poor' category. Sunday witnessed a slight increase in pollution levels as the overall air quality index (AQI) reached the figure of 176. Weather Forecast: Heatwave Likely to Prevail Over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, Says IMD.

AQI in Lodhi Road:

Delhi: Major pollutants PM 2.5 at 79 in 'satisfactory' category and PM 10 at 139 in 'moderate' category, in the Lodhi Road area, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data. pic.twitter.com/w1ZMpRjupL — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2020





On Tuesday morning, people came out for cycling and walking at the Rajpath area following relaxations in the fourth phase of lockdown. The maximum temperature of 46.2°C was recorded in the national capital on Monday as per India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Pollution level in the national capital started deteriorating after India entered the phase four of the lockdown, which came with several relaxations.