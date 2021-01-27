Farmers Protest| Security Tightened at Singhu Border Where Farmers Are Protesting Against Farm Laws: Live Breaking News Headlines Updates on Republic Day, January 27, 2021

Andhra Pradesh, January 27: A couple was arrested by Madanapalle Rural Police yesterday for allegedly killing their daughters in Chittoor district.

The Supreme Court will hear today the plea filed by 17 women officers from Indian Army alleging that the Army has not yet granted the Permanent Commission (PC) to even 50 percent of women officers despite a Supreme Court judgment regarding the same.

The Western Railway is planning to resume full local train services from January 29. The development reportedly came after a meeting chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on re-opening of local in Mumbai for the general public was held on Monday.

United States: Khalistan supporters held a protest outside the Indian embassy in Washington DC in support of the protest against farm laws in India.

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday took her second dose of the coronavirus vaccine in a televised setting at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and urged Americans to get vaccinated.

