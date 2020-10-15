Delhi Air Pollution: AQI in 'Very Poor' Category in ITO, RK Puram, Anand Vihar, Wazirpur Areas, Air Quality Deteriorates With Rise in Pollutants; View Pics

New Delhi, October 15: Air quality continues to deteriorate in the national capital with the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere on Thursday. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data informed that the air Quality Index was at 366 in ITO, 309 in RK Puram, 313 in Anand Vihar, and 339 in Wazirpur, all four in 'very poor' category.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Power Minister Satyendar Jain Writes to Centre to Shut Down All 11 Thermal Power Plants of NCR

In view of the upcoming winter season, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) will be deploying 50 teams for inspection in Delhi-NCR from today.CPCB has further informed that we've asked the State Pollution Control Board to deploy teams on the field for checking compliance to various directions given by us. Delhi Air Pollution: Power Minister Satyendar Jain Writes to Centre to Shut Down All 11 Thermal Power Plants of NCR.

AQI in 'Very Poor' Category in These 4 Areas:

Also Read | Gopal Rai, Delhi Environment Minister, Makes Surprise Inspection of Construction Work at Chandni Chowk, No Violations Found

Delhi: Air Quality Index is at 366 in ITO, 309 in RK Puram, 313 in Anand Vihar, and 339 in Wazirpur, all four in 'very poor' category, show Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data. pic.twitter.com/yCVuw2xqxp — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2020





Deteriorating Air Quality in Delhi, view pics:

Delhi: Air quality dips in the national capital; visuals from Rajpath. A cyclist says, "Govt should do something about stubble burning in neighbouring states, which is affecting the air quality here." pic.twitter.com/7yIafvlSL9 — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2020





The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Wednesday announced a ban on the use of fuel-powered generators from October 15 under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), a set of anti-pollution restrictions that include pre-emptive measures to stop the air quality from deteriorating to emergency levels.