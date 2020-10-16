Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Remains in 'Poor' Category in ITO, Anand Vihar And RK Puram Areas of The National Capital

Delhi, October 16: The pollution in the national capital continues to worry people as the air quality still remains in the poor category on Friday. Air Quality Index was at 285 in ITO, 243 in RK Puram and 259 in Anand Vihar, all three in 'poor' category as per Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Launches ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ Initiative as Part of Delhi Govt’s ‘Yuddh, Pradushan Ke Viruddh’ Campaign to Tackle Air Pollution

In view of the upcoming winter season, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) will be deploying 50 teams for inspection in Delhi-NCR from today.CPCB has further informed that we've asked the State Pollution Control Board to deploy teams on the field for checking compliance to various directions given by us. Red Light On, Gaadi Off Campaign: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Launches New Initiative to Tackle Air Pollution, Here Are Details.

Delhi Air Quality:

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: AQI in 'Very Poor' Category in ITO, RK Puram, Anand Vihar, Wazirpur Areas, Air Quality Deteriorates With Rise in Pollutants; View Pics

Delhi: Air Quality Index is at 285 in ITO, 243 in RK Puram and 259 in Anand Vihar, all three in 'poor' category as per Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data. pic.twitter.com/gKHA8qdxRi — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2020





Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Wednesday announced a ban on the use of fuel-powered generators from October 15 under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap). On Thursday, CM Arvind Kejriwal launched a new campaign called 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' to tackle air pollution. The campaign was launched keeping in mind the rising concerns of the dip in air quality.