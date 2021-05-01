Delhi: 8 died of shortage of oxygen at Batra Hospital, CM urges Centre for O2

As the nation is dealing with a major coronavirus outbreak, the national capital of India witnesses another shocking incident. Oxygen SOS was raised in Delhi's Batra Hospital, eight people, including a doctor, died today due to the shortage of oxygen in the hospital. Delhi High Court has currently taken cognizance of the death of eight people in Batra hospital and has pulled up Centre over the Oxygen crisis, it stated, the Centre has to 'implement today's order or face action.’ Delhi High Court has also directed the medical superintendents to give full details of patients from April 1. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, through a tweet, expressed his grief over the loss of eight people in Batra hospital due to the ongoing Oxygen crisis in the national capital. He also requested the Centre to meet Delhi's oxygen requirement of 976 tonnes. Watch the video to know more information!