Delhi’s 12 Water Treatment Plants Slapped With Rs 12 Crore Fine For Polluting Yamuna

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore each on 12 common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) in the national capital for non-compliance with the norms of treating waste water. These 12 CETPs are located near the industrial areas in Jhilmil, Badli, Mayapuri, Mangolpuri, Nangloi, Okhla, Narela, Bawana, Narayana, GTK Road, and Keshav Puram.

Delhi has 24 industrial zones of which 17 are connected with 12 CETPS which treat the waste water before being reused or discharged in the river Yamuna.

Experts believe that untreated waste water from CETPs and poor quality sewage systems are the main reasons for the deteriorating health of the Yamuna. The Rs 12 crore fine is seen as a measure to tighten rules regarding the treatment of waste water.

DPCC has also ordered an immediate shutdown of 1086 industrial units while also directing officials to restrict power and electricity supply to them. The pollution control body has instructed all sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) to ensure the sealing of these industrial units. Those units which will not follow the orders will be further penalised under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974.

DPCC had earlier served notices to these 12 CETPs urging them to improve their standards of treating the industrial waste water. However, these waste water plants, according to DPCC, failed to comply with the mandated standards between February 2019 and February 2021. Now, DPCC has slapped them with a Rs 1 crore fine each.

A team of the agency had regularly taken the samples of treated water from these CETPs between February 2019 and February 2021. However, when the samples were tested in laboratories, they failed to be on par with the required standards.

