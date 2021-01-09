Delhi: 10 ducks found dead in Trilokpuri lake, samples sent for Bird Flu test

Ducks at the Sanjay Lake in West Delhi's Trilokpuri. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Ten ducks and several crows have been found dead in Sanjay Lake in West Delhi's Trilokpuri here, and samples have been sent to Bhopal's National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) to ascertain the cause.

This comes amid several confirmed cases of Avian influenza or Bird Flu, in several states across the country.

Earlier in the day, 17 dead crows were found in the adjoining Mayur Vihar Phase 3 residential area.

Teams from Delhi's Animal Husbandry Department have reached the spot to collect samples. The protocol report is expected on January 11.

"10 ducks were found dead at Sanjay Lake, Mayur Vihar. I went to the spot to see the situation today. Samples will be collected and send to Bhopal," Delhi's Animal Husbandry Department Director Rakesh Singh told ANI.

"We have not received report of any confirmation, so there is no need to be on alert mode, however, we are fully prepared for any situation," Singh said, adding that the department's surveillance teams are keeping an eye on all the latest developments.

Dr Arun, a veterinary doctor at the Department of Husbandry who came to look at the birds after the deaths were reported, told ANI that samples were being collected and the government is constantly monitoring these deaths.

Over 100 crows, including 17 this morning, have died over the last three to four days at Delhi's A-2 Central Park in Mayur Vihar.

Avian influenza, a viral infection affecting birds that has caused thousands of deaths across India, has been confirmed in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Gujarat.

The Centre on Friday requested states and Union Territories (UTs) to increase awareness regarding the safety of poultry and poultry products. It also issued appropriate advisories to restore consumer confidence affected by rumours. (ANI)