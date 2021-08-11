'Deleted Rahul Gandhi's Tweet, Locked His Account': Twitter Tells Delhi HC

Twitter on Wednesday, 11 August, told the Delhi High Court that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's account was locked in response to one of his tweets which breached the social media platform's policy.

Representing Twitter, Senior Advocate Sajan Poovayya also apprised the court that it had deleted the leader's tweet, which shared a photograph of the parents of a 9-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly raped, killed and forcibly cremated in the national capital on 1 August.

Poovayya stated, "The tweet has already been deleted since it was in violation of our site's policy. Rahul Gandhi's account has also been locked since," Bar and Bench quoted.

The submission came while a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh were hearing a plea against Gandhi, which sought appropriate legal action as well as a First Information Report (FIR) against the leader.

What The Plea Said

Submitted by advocate and social activist Makarand Suresh Mhadlekar, the petition against Gandhi argued that his tweet had violated Section 23(2) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2005, Bar and Bench reported.

The provisions stated prohibit the disclosure of the victim's identity.

What The Court Said

The bench noted that Twitter had expeditiously responded to the notice sent by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in the matter.

“So nice of you... no need to explain much once you have removed. Immediately you have responded," the bench stated, The Indian Express quoted.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Gautam Jha contended that the matter needs to be on record. To this, the court responded:

""If they are saying they have removed, they have removed. No need to explain further since Twitter has taken immediate action prior to the intervention of the court."" -

Consequently, the court decided to not issue a notice in the matter.

The case is next scheduled to be heard on 27 September.

(With inputs from Bar and Bench and Indian Express)

