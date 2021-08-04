Delete Rahul's Photo With Deceased Dalit Girl's Parents: NCPCR to Twitter

The National Commission for Protection of Children's Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday, 4 August, issued a notice to Twitter India, asking them to remove a photo posted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, which revealed the identity of the Dalit girl who was allegedly raped, murdered, and forcibly cremated in Southwest Delhi.

The Congress leader, on Wednesday morning, posted a picture of his meeting with the young girl’s family at their place of residence. In the photo, Gandhi can be seen seated in a vehicle with the parents of the deceased.

Tweeting the notice, NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo, on Wednesday, said:

""Revealing the identity of the girl by tweeting a photo of her parents (is) in violation of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act... The NCPCR, taking cognisance of this, has asked Twitter India to issue a notice to Rahul Gandhi and remove the post.“" -

What Else Did NCPCR Say?

NCPCR further informed that it was acting on a complaint that the photo reveals the “identities” of the girl by showing her parents’ face.

NCPCR said that the Juvenile Justice Act and the POCSO Act do not permit disclosure of the identity of a minor via any form of media.



Meanwhile, the Twitter handles of New Delhi Congress Several and East Delhi Congress Several had also tweeted photographs of Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with the girl’s parents.

Will Ask NCPCR To Take Cognisance: BJP's Sambit Patra

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra had, earlier in the day, said that he will ask the NCPCR to take cognisance of Gandhi’s tweet.

The BJP also accused Gandhi of politicising the issue, with Patra claiming that Congress indulges in double-speak.

Rahul's Meeting With Parents of Deceased

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, 4 August, met the family of a nine-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in Old Delhi's Nangal.

"I spoke with the family, they want justice and nothing else. They are saying that justice is not being given to them and they should be helped. We will do that. I have told them that I am standing with them, that Rahul Gandhi is standing with them until they get justice," Gandhi said after meeting the family.

Gandhi on Tuesday had taken to Twitter to say: "The daughter of a Dalit is also a daughter of the country."

(With inputs from NDTV and Hindustan Times)

