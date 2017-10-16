Delegation of Kashmiri Pundits, Sikhs from Jammu and kashmir meets European Union Delegation

A delegation of Kashmiri Pundits and Sikhs from Jammu and Kashmir, who form the minority communities of the State, met European Union Delegation to India in New Delhi today. The delegation comprised of Lt General P. S. Mehta (Retd), the first Sikh from Kashmir to have attained this high rank of the Indian Army, President of Panun Kashmir Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo and others. Speaking to ANI after the meeting, Lt General PS Mehta (Retd) said that he has formed a part of the delegation being a native of Kashmir. Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo said they went to European Union delegation in India to apprise them of the situation that the Kashmiri Pundits have gone through for the last 30 years. The delegation stressed upon the role of Pakistan and especially ISI, an agency controlled by the Pakistan Army, in causing death and destruction through cross border terrorism in the state.