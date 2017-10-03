Delegates from across nation shower praises on Telangana's sheep distribution scheme

A batch of delegates, who came to attend the All India Kurumas Conference, met Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and showered praises on him for launching the sheep distribution scheme. The delegates called Chief Minister KCR's efforts 'innovative' and lauded him for working towards welfare and development of Golla and Kuruma communities. During the meeting held at Pragati Bhawan, Chief Minister Rao said that his Government has so far distributed 23.80 Lakhs sheep to the Golla and Kuruma communities. CM Rao also explained to the attendees about various schemes, programmes launched by the state government for the development and welfare of backward communities. Briefing the delegates, CM Rao said: "For all those who made mockery and questioned from where 84 Lakhs sheep will be procured for the programme, the sheep so far distributed should be a befitting answer," the CM asserted. Asserting that Yadavs' population in Telangana ranges from 35 to 40 Lakhs, the CM said his state imports 650 truckloads of meat on daily basis. "A deep thought and study is done on how to stop this import of meat and as a result Rs 4,500 Crores worth scheme is planned. As part of the plan, it is decided to distribute 84 Lakhs sheep in the state in the next two years. So far, 23.80 Lakhs sheep were distributed as part of the programme', the CM added. Golla and Kuruma are communities whose traditional occupation is cattle rearing, particularly sheep rearing.