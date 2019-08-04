Delay in Ram temple construction huge disrespect to India's ancestors: Baba Ramdev

Calling for the earliest resolution of Ayodhya dispute, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev said the continuous delay in the construction of Ram Temple is a huge disrespect to the ancestors of India and asked if not Ayodhya, should the Ram temple be built in Mecca Medina. Ramdev added that it was clear from the inception that Ram's temple existed in Ayodhya, and hoped that the matter in Supreme Court should be resolved within two months.