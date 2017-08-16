Del Potro upsets Berdych, reaches Cincinnati 2nd round

Basel, Aug 16 (IANS) Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro rallied to beat the Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych 3-6, 7-6 (7-1), 6-0 in the first round of the Western & Southern Open here.

The 28-year-old Del Potro on Tuesday got off to a rough start and was broken twice in the first set, reports Efe.

The 2009 US Open champion, who is ranked 30th in the world, staged a strong comeback in the second set and ran away with the tie-breaker.

The 31-year-old Berdych, the World No.15, fell apart in the third set, failing to hold serve.

Del Potro finished the match with 17 aces and seven double faults, while Berdych had 12 aces and three double faults.

The Argentine now has a career record of 5-3 against Berdych.

Del Potro's opponent in the second round of the Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati will be American qualifier Mitchell Krueger, who upset France's Benoit Paire 6-2, 6-1.

In other action on the men's side, Spain's Albert Ramos beat Russia's Mikhail Youzhny 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

On the women's side, American Venus Williams defeated countrywoman Alison Riske 6-2, 6-0, while Australia's Ashleigh Barty beat American Varvara Lepchenko 6-4, 6-4.

--IANS

gau/vm