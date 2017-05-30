Del Potro makes winning return to Roland Garros after four years

Paris, May 30 (IANS) Argentine Juan Martin del Potro did not lose his nerve on his return to the French Open, four years after his last appearance in the Paris Grand Slam, and won in his debut against compatriot Guido Pella on Tuesday.

Del Potro, seeded 29th, needed only one hour and 49 minutes to win the match, 6-2, 6-1, 6-4, reports Efe.

The Argentine has demonstrated the progress of his game from the beginning of the season, reaching the quarter-finals in Rome, where he conceded to Serbian Novak Djokovic, World No. 2.

Del Potro, who reached the semi-finals of the Roland Garros in 2009, the same year he scored his only Grand Slam in New York, is currently playing on the clay court in Paris for the seventh time, after he was away for four years due to wrist problems.

His next opponent will be the winner of the clash between Spaniard Nicolas Almagro and Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis.

--IANS

