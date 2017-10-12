Del Potro beats Zverev to enter Shanghai Masters quarters

Indo Asian News Service

Shanghai, Oct 12 (IANS) Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina produced one of his best performances of the tennis season here on Thursday, overcoming a one-set deficit to beat third-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-4 to reach the Shanghai Rolex Masters quarter-finals.

The 20-year-old Zverev, who has collected 5 ATP World Tour titles this season, lost his temper when broken by the Argentine at 2-2 in the decider and flung his racquet down to the ground, reports Xinhua news agency.

Zverev came to the match strong and raced to a 3-0 lead in the first set within 10 minutes. But 16th seeded Del Potro found his form in the second set, scored 5 love games and levelled the set-score with a 7-5 victory in the tie-break.

"I think I didn't play well the first game of the match with my serve, but when I saw the stats on the TV, and I was winning more points returning than him, but I lost the set. I said to me, Okay, you're playing good. You have to just try to keep going. And that's what I did for the second and the third set," the 2009 US Open champion Del Potro said.

Zverev, who has already secured a berth in the ATP World Tour Finals in London, fired 22 Aces in the match, but couldn't find solutions when his opponent served.

Del Potro, the 2013 Shanghai Masters runner-up, will face either American no. 12 seed John Isner or Viktor Troicki of Serbia on Friday.

