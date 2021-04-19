Dekho Apna Desh: Ministry of Tourism India Organises Webinar on ‘Khajuraho – Temples of Architectural Splendour’

New Delhi, April 19: The Ministry of Tourism’s Dekho Apna Desh Webinar series held its 85th webinar titled “Khajuraho-Temples of Architectural Splendour”on17th April 2021. India a land resounds with the riches and glories of opulent dynasties, powerful rulers, flourishing civilisations, and profound history. India has a splendid heritage that is reflected in its architecture, monuments, arts, crafts & cultures.

Also Read | World Heritage Day 2021 Date, Theme and History: Know Significance of the Observance That Aims to Promote Global Historical Sites

The forts, ancient temples, monuments, grand palaces etc.testifies the grandeur of time gone by and it acts as inventories of India's seamless past. The magnificence of the structures in the country that UNESCO has identified several of them as World Heritage Sites and among it is one such architectural marvel and that is temples of Khajuraho.Dekho Apna Desh Webinar Series is an effort to showcase India’s rich diversity under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. Govt Plans Big Tourism Push To Mark 75 Years of India’s Independence; Several Initiatives Including Events, Exhibitions, Rallies To Mark Festivities.

Khajuraho Temples of Architectural Splendour

Also Read | Martial Arts Studio Navigates Global Pandemic with In-Person Classes Resuming April 26th

The webinar was presented by Shri Anurag Shukla, a Regional Level Guide with expertise in Khajuraho temple art, architecture, and iconography. Mr. Shukla is the only guide in Khajuraho who read the inscriptions of Khajuraho.

Khajuraho Temples were built between 950-1050 AD by the Chandela Dynasty. The temples are categorised into three groups that is Eastern, Western and Southern. These temples display intricate & exceptional carvings and astounding architectural skill which makes Khajuraho one of the most popular tourist destination among domestic as well as international visitors. To name few temples are Kandariya Mahadev Temple, Chaunsat Yogini Temple, Brahma Temple, Chitragupta Temple, Devi Jagdamba Temple, Lakshmana Temple, Matangeshwar Temple, Parsvanath Temple. During the webinar, the architecture styles of the temples were also discussed.

Story continues

There is lot more to explore in and around Khajuraho after a must visit to magnificent temples which includes visit to State Museum of Tribal and folk art, Sound and light show in the evening near Western Group of Temples, Panna National Park and Tiger Reserve, Raneh Waterfalls and many more.

Under Ministry of Tourism’s Central Sector Scheme development of nineteen identified iconic destinations in the country following a holistic approach and Khajuraho is of the site to develop as an Iconic Destination. In March 2021, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of State for Tourism and Culture (Independent Charge) and Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh inaugurated the ‘Maharaja Chhatrasal Convention Centre at Khajuraho developed under Swadesh Darshan Scheme of Ministry of Tourism to-host corporate events and will cater to business needs of the corporate traveller.

Shri Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary, Culture, Govt. of Madhya Pradesh informed about how the accessibility of Khajuraho has been increased whether it’s by train, road, or by air.Madhya Pradesh is developing Khajuraho as a family destination by adding more dimensions like eco-tourism, heritage trails, rural homestays etc. Introduction of hot air ballooning, Buffer mein safar and night safari etc in the Wildlife Sanctuaries and National Parks of Madhya Pradesh will help to boost the tourism in the State. He also shared that very soon Air India was going to start bi-weekly flights from Delhi to Khajuraho via Varanasi from 1st of May 2021. ( actual schedule may be affected because of COVID and should be seen from the official website of Air India).

Mrs. Rupinder Brar , Additional Director General, Ministry of Tourism spoke about the various budget options that are available in Khajuraho to cater tourists. She also discussed about the training programmes and importance for students in hospitality and service industry and how more and more students can be encouraged to participate in the programme in near future.

The Dekho Apna Desh Webinar Series is presented in technical partnership with National e Governance Department, Ministry of Electronics, and Information Technology. The Sessions of Webinar are now available on the https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbzIbBmMvtvH7d6Zo_ZEHDA/featured and on all social media Handles of Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.